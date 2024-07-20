Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.