Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $149.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,351,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $219,971,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,972,000 after buying an additional 1,117,523 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,940,000 after buying an additional 891,164 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

