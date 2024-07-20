Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR
Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $50,269,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after buying an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,415,278 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,255,000.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.