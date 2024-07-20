Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $50,269,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after buying an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,415,278 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,255,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.