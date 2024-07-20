Gary A. Lyons Sells 930 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $150.39.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
