Gary A. Lyons Sells 930 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.