GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Lifted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 171.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after purchasing an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

GEHC opened at $80.44 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.