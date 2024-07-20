General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.03

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 511815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

General Motors Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

