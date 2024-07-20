General Motors to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

