Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $499.50

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 499.50 ($6.48) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.22), with a volume of 314785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.42).

Genuit Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 454.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 430.89.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

