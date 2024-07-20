Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $776.85 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $19.02 on Friday. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

