Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 21,383,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 24,900,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of £816,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

