Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,917,000. Browning West LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $34,456,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $6,789,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $39.40 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

