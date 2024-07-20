Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
