Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.59.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.