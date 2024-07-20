Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

