Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $24.57.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

