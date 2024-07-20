Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $24.57.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
