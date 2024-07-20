Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $4.63 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

