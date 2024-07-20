Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.