Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.36. 41,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 25,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

