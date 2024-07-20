Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 586,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

GSAT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 4,510,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

