Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 3,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 630,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

