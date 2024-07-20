Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Gold Resource Stock Performance
NYSE:GORO opened at $0.46 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.46.
Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. Analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gold Resource
About Gold Resource
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Resource
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.