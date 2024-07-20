Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

NYSE:GORO opened at $0.46 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. Analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

About Gold Resource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

