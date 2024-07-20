Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

