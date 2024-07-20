Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Insider Transactions at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Al Mawani purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00. In related news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,325.00. Also, Director Al Mawani bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,825 shares of company stock worth $191,184.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

