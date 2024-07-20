Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

BAR stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

