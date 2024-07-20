Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $718.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

