Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,562,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $303.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $228.84 and a one year high of $323.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.