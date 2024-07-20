Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Increases Dividend to $3.87 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.8657 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $162.65 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

