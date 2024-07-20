Halfords Group plc (HLFDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Halfords Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Halfords Group has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.85.
Halfords Group Company Profile
