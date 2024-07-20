Halfords Group plc (HLFDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Halfords Group has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.85.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

