Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (TSE:HPS)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$190.68 million during the quarter.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Featured Articles

