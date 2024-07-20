Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hayward by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

