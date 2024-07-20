HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

