Head to Head Comparison: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.51 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.45 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.30) -9.50

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -77.16% -223.07% -57.53% New Found Gold N/A -123.65% -99.05%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Golden Minerals and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and New Found Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 1,442.71%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals



Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About New Found Gold



New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

