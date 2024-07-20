Head to Head Contrast: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.03 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.02 United Bancorporation of Alabama $87.26 million 2.00 $31.54 million $8.71 5.64

Analyst Ratings

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorporation of Alabama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silvergate Capital and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81% United Bancorporation of Alabama 34.65% 27.14% 2.26%

Dividends

Silvergate Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 586.1%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silvergate Capital pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silvergate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats Silvergate Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

