Head-To-Head Review: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -66.88% -11.29% -9.41% Advanced Micro Devices 4.89% 5.72% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 1 4 0 2.80 Advanced Micro Devices 0 3 26 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SiTime and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $141.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.89%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $194.97, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than SiTime.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $143.99 million 23.06 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -35.15 Advanced Micro Devices $22.68 billion 10.80 $854.00 million $0.68 222.92

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

