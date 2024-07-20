Head to Head Survey: Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) & Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals -470.05% N/A -188.18% Artelo Biosciences N/A -73.82% -69.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Artelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals $560,000.00 79.18 -$3.10 million N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$9.29 million ($3.16) -0.46

Volatility and Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Artelo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Artelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis. It is also developing oral formulations for adult solid tumor cancers, as well as refractory and relapsed pediatric, and other blood cancers comprising leukemias; PV-10 for the treatment of relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers; and other formulations for the treatment of cutaneous canine cancers and healing of full-thickness cutaneous wounds. In addition, the company develops oral and intranasal formulations for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; gram-positive and gram-negative bacterial infections; oral bacterial infections; and fungal infections, as well as vertebrate development, wound healing, and tissue regrowth. It has collaboration agreement with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; and University of Miami. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Solana Beach, California.

