Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.