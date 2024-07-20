Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 465,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,973.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

