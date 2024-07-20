Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 513 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 194,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 172,783 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.