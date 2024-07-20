Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.42. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

