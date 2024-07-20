Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after buying an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at STERIS
In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on STE
STERIS Stock Performance
Shares of STE stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.