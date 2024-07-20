Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 101 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $3,937,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $52,600,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $291.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.82. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

