Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 129 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

