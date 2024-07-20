Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 203 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,048,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $118.19 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

