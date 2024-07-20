Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 2,569 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBDC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

