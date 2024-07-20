Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 799 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 332,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

