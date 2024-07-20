Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $221.73 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $229.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.