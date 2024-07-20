Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

LGND stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

