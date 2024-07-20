Headlands Technologies LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

