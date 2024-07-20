Headlands Technologies LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 438.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $60.98.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

