Headlands Technologies LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 2,266.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,880,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after buying an additional 719,010 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 328,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 168,820 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

PSEC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

