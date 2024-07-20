Headlands Technologies LLC Has $45,000 Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RBA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $81.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.